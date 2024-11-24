Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Surprising Guard 'One of the Best Defenders'
Much of the credit for the Milwaukee Bucks' four-game winning streak will go to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard playing better together. This is deserved, the two superstars have improved at getting the ball to each other to create shots, and both scored over 30 points in the Bucks' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.
Along with the increased success of the Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing, the Bucks' defense has contributed to their current win streak as well.
One defender who has stepped up is AJ Green. Green played a critical role in defending Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine after he got off to a hot start on Wednesday, helping lead Milwaukee to a 122-106 win over Chicago.
“His defense is incredible,” Antetokounmpo said Wednesday, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “He’s staying down on pump fakes. He’s using his body very smart. I think two years ago, he would get himself in foul trouble. He’d use his hands a lot, maybe jump a little bit on the pump fake, get the guy to shoot two easy free throws. But now, he’s just solid.”
Green's defense came up in the Bucks' previous game against the Houston Rockets, as his impressive footwork contributed to Milwaukee earning the one-point win over the 12-6 Rockets.
“He moves his feet so well, he puts his body (in position) so well and he’s an underrated defender,” Antetokounmpo said," via Nehm. “In my opinion, he’s a really, really good defender and he shows in practice. He shows it in games, you guys are seeing that. Like he’s not a liability on defense, he’s actually one of our better defenders on the team.
“So, I’m very, very happy that he’s out there with me. He makes our defense better and when we grab the rebound and go the other way, he’s a threat from everywhere.”
Along with Green, the Bucks have recently gotten strong defensive performances out of Andre Jackson Jr. who limited Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton in Friday's NBA Cup win. Jackson did not score a points in the win, but his defense was recognized after the game by Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and head coach Doc Rivers.
