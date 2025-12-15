The Milwaukee Bucks are shaking their heads after a 127-82 loss to the Brooklyn Nets inside the Barclays Center.

The 45-point loss is easily the worst of the season for the Bucks and that doesn't even cater to the fact that the Nets are one of the worst teams in the league. The Nets went up by double digits early in the first quarter and never seemed to look back.

Brooklyn was up 17 at halftime, and they continued to drum up the score from there. The 45-point lead at the end of the game was the Nets' largest of the contest.

Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams passes the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Cole Anthony defends | John Jones-Imagn Images

Bucks embarrassed vs. Nets

Gary Trent Jr. was the leading scorer for the Bucks with 20 points. Kyle Kuzma added 13, Ryan Rollins had 11 and Bobby Portis dropped 10 off the bench.

The Nets had nine players score in double figures in their 45-point win over the Bucks. Rookie guard Egor Demin was the Nets' leader with 17 points and Noah Clowney came up just short with 16 points.

Tyrese Martin had 14, Drake Powell added 13, Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann had 12 points apiece, while Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams joined them in double figures with 10.

The Bucks have now lost four of their last six games as they continue to spiral in the Eastern Conference standings. Sometimes there needs to be a step backwards in order to go forwards and that should be the hope for the Bucks in order to get past this struggling stretch of the season.

The team is 11-16, which is good enough for 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Games like this will only tank the Bucks' chances of bouncing back as they try and salvage something out of this season.

There will be a long look at the mirror for the Bucks after their very quiet flight home back to Milwaukee. If they can find a way to get past this, they can build some momentum before Giannis Antetokounmpo comes back from injury.

The Bucks are back in action on Thursday when they host the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

