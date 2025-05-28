Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Connected to West Powerhouse Team Amid Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to await word from Giannis Antetokounmpo and what he wants to do. He has to make a decision on whether or not he wants to be traded this offseason.
Antetokounmpo has revealed that he is willing to consider a future outside of Milwaukee for the first time in his career. He has not asked for a trade of any kind yet.
Milwaukee is hoping that it can convince him to stay. He is the most popular athlete in the city and might even be the most popular athlete in the entire state.
If Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to be moved, one team could offer the Bucks a haul of former picks along with young players. That team is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder are already a great team and could be playing in the NBA Finals next week. They still have a lot of trade chips that they can cash in, though.
Adding a player like Antetokounmpo would help them stay a title contender for years to come. Oklahoma City would also be able to give Milwaukee the requisite number of first-round picks for them to rebuild.
Of the teams that are going to try to make a move for Antetokounmpo, the Thunder are the scariest for the other teams in the NBA. They are already good enough to win a title now.
Milwaukee doesn't really care about that. They only care about getting the best possible package in return for him if they decide to trade him.
The Bucks are going to wait until the very last minute to trade Antetokounmpo if he requests a trade. They are going to make sure that they see all of the offers that are available before making a decision.
Antetokounmpo is going to make his final decision sometime before the NBA Draft. The Bucks will have to hold off on executing any offseason plans until they learn what he's going to do.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
