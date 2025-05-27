Bucks Free Agency: Breaking Down Why Brook Lopez Should Return
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to do everything they can to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo not to ask for a trade. Before free agency starts, they need to know where things stand with him.
As they continue to engage in talks with him, they have to start planning for next season. They have to concoct a plan to play with him and one to play without him.
One player who will be a free agent is center Brook Lopez. Lopez is going to be one of the top centers available in what is considered a very weak free agency class.
Lopez is 37 years old, so his career is certainly winding down. Still, he proved this season that he can still be a fairly effective offensive player, even if he's not the dominant shot-blocker he used to be.
Milwaukee needs to do what it can to bring him back. Despite the fact that he is on the back nine of his career, the Bucks don't have anyone to take his place.
With no succession plan, the Bucks have to bring Lopez back if they expect to keep Antetokounmpo happy. Lopez gives them the best possible chance to win.
Lopez can still hit threes and play a heavy load of minutes, even at his age. He still gets played off the floor in certain matchups, and that's what happened against the Pacers in the playoffs.
Milwaukee is probably the best place for Lopez to be, too. He can still start and he would have an opportunity to compete for a championship if he sticks around for a couple of seasons.
Lopez is going to have interest from multiple teams this summer. He might have the opportunity to make more money if he leaves Milwaukee.
The question then becomes if he wants to make more money or if he wants to compete for a title in what will be a weak Eastern Conference next season.
This past season, Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 50.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.
