Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Be Pursued by Two Specific Teams: Report
The future of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team is unclear, especially following the disappointing first-round elimination.
The Greek basketball player has been rumored for a long time to move out of Wisconsin ever since he broke out several years ago and established himself as one of the best players in the league.
Now that Milwaukee has been eliminated from the playoffs in a gentleman's sweep by the Indiana Pacers, questions remain about the future direction of the franchise.
While speculating about Antetokounmpo's future, ESPN senior NBA reporter Brian Windhorst pitched the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs as potential landing spots.
"I want to point two teams out to you. The San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. Both of them are in the lottery," Windhorst said on ESPN's show Get Up.
"I know Houston is still playing. They're in the lottery. They have Phoenix's pick, which is a whole other problem. They have a whole bunch of pieces on their roster. What if they hop up into that top four?
"The other one is the San Antonio Spurs. They have two picks in this lottery now combined. There's only a 30% chance of getting to the top four. What if one of them does?
"What if both of them do all of a sudden, you've got San Antonio with Victor Wim Benyama, D'Aaron Fox, and potentially a game-changing draft pick with the rookie of the year, Stefan Castle, sitting there as well. So first we're gonna watch the lottery, and so is Giannis.
"After that, we're going to reevaluate, but we're gonna see a lot of things present themselves for the Bucks and Giannis over this next month."
It remains unclear whether Antetokounmpo will demand a trade or if the franchise would be willing to move him. He has been incredibly loyal to the franchise, even after calls for him to leave the team for a larger market.
The Bucks have also spent many assets building around their cornerstone, to the point where the team now has very limited maneuverability asset-wise, while lacking in overall talent.
It may be a bit of a stretch to assume Antetokounmpo will be tuning in to next week's draft lottery, considering he will likely be spending some time off with his family. However, both the Spurs and Rockets are merely one superstar-level player away from becoming serious title contenders.
Both teams possess tradable contracts, young players that can be included in a package, and several top picks that could be very high, depending on the lottery's outcome.
Antetokounmpo needs the teams to add more shooting around him, as both lack the spacing necessary for him to play at his offensive best.
Defensively is a different story; he could be a potential Defensive Player of the Year contender on the Rockets and would terrorize players who attack the rim along with Giannis and Victor Wembanyama.
While it would be exciting for rival teams to legitimately believe they can get their hands on him, it is really hard to picture Antetokounmpo leaving until the wheels completely fall off.
