Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Be Trade Target of Prime East Rival This Summer
The Milwaukee Bucks could undergo massive changes this summer, especially if they fall short in the playoffs again. Health will be vital for the Bucks to make a deep playoff run, but that may not be enough for them.
The Bucks are levels behind all of the East teams ahead of them, and the teams in the West may not do Milwaukee any good as well. If the Bucks suffer another shortcoming this postseason, all bets are off on what they might do.
That even includes the likelihood of trading away their superstar and two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nothing is set in stone, and it may never be; however, that is a big possibility if the Bucks are out by May.
If that is the case and the Bucks make Antetokounmpo available or he requests a trade, expect a long line of teams in the running for the 30-year-old. One of those teams could be the Bucks' division rival, the Chicago Bulls.
According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Bulls are one team that could be a potential suitor for the Greek Freak.
"The Bulls' most significant decision will be to find the right price for Giddey. Chicago can match any other team's offer without paying luxury taxes. The challenge is identifying the Bulls' direction as a middling play-in team that has moved on from several veterans (DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, etc.).
"Chicago could pursue a veteran upgrade, armed with all of its own first-round picks and a protected one from the Portland Trail Blazers. The team has an extensive list of short contracts, including Lonzo Ball, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu, Carter, White and Vučević. Of course, who would they play with if the Bulls traded out all the veterans for a big name?"
The Bulls may not have the best package to offer for Antetokounmpo, but that could all change this summer. In all likelihood, the Bucks may not want to trade him with the division as well, as a team outside of the conference is more likely to have higher odds of acquiring him if worse comes to worst.
There is chatter that Antetokounmpo could grow weary of not winning. The Bucks have not made it to the Conference finals since 2021, and they failed to make it past the second round after that.
Time will only tell. While Antetokounmpo would love to stay in Milwaukee for the rest of his career, he also wants to compete and win.
