Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Footsteps
The parallels are there in plain sight.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Giannis Antetokounmpo are considered to be two of the most unique specimens to ever play the game of basketball. Both began their professional careers in Milwaukee of all places — a far cry from the cosmopolitan alcoves of New York City and Athens were Abdul-Jabbar and Antetokounmpo grew up, respectively.
Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks to an NBA Championship during the 1970-71 season. Antetokounmpo did the same thing in 2020-21 season. When running mate Oscar Robertson retired, Abdul-Jabbar forced his way out of Milwaukee — eventually ending up in Los Angeles with the Lakers. Antetokounmpo's running mate, soon-to-be 35-year-old Damian Lillard, just tore his Achilles.
With Milwaukee's future looking rather bleak, will Antetokounmpo aim to follow in Abdul-Jabbar's footsteps with the goal of ending up on the west coast?
Milwaukee's future looks shaky at best. Lillard's injury is crushing, and potentially career-ending. Even if he comes back, one would be hard-pressed to imagine Lillard being overly effective considering his age. The Bucks have a general lack of good, young players. There's also minimal assets available based on prior trades.
There's a universe where Antetokoumpo loves living in Milwaukee. He's been publicly appreciative of the city in the past, and opting to live in a smaller environment without the media pressure may be his preferred way of operating.
At the same time, Antetokounmpo's legacy could receive a big boost should he pursue a situation with more of a chance at winning. Barring something unforeseen, Milwaukee isn't going to be a title contender anytime soon. Antetokounmpo turns 31 in December. The window where his prime exists may begin to shrink sooner than later.
The Lakers specifically aren't flush with assets in the way that San Antonio, Utah, or Oklahoma City are. However, they do benefit from providing Antetokounmpo with the cachet of playing for what many consider to be the most glamorous franchise in NBA history. It's also a place forever tied to elite big men given Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, George Mikan, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, and Anthony Davis all played with the Lakers.
There's also Luka Doncic — freshly acquired and likely to re-up with the team. A Doncic-Antetokounmpo pairing seems like a match made in heaven. For all of Doncic's faults defensively, Antetokounmpo is there to clean those issues up. Additionally, imagine how easy Antetokounmpo will score with Doncic feeding him the rock, particularly in pick-and-roll situations.
Now, all of this is conjecture. Antetokounmpo has made no public declaration about wanting to be moved. He still has multiple years left on his current deal. In 2027-28, Antetokounmpo has a player option for $62.7 million. He could opt out after the next two years in search of a new deal.
All eyes will be on 'The Greek Freak' as his longterm status in Milwaukee seems up in the air.
