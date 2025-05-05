Grim Numbers Show How Far Bucks Have Fallen Since 2021 Title
The Milwaukee Bucks won the championship back in 2021, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are still led by their star power forward, but are far from championship contenders at this point.
They have since moved on from guys like Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, and some other important pieces have gotten older and are declining, such as Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton.
More Bucks News: Bucks File to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Playoff Incident
That decline in overall status as contenders is evident in their playoff success. To win a championship, a team needs to win 16 playoff games. After managing to do that in 2021, the Bucks have won just 11 playoff games combined since then, only making it past the first round once.
While the Bucks overall have had success relative to other franchises, it is certainly disappointing to see the lack of playoff success since the title-winning run.
The team is led by the same star player, has multiple other players from the roster, and in theory is more experienced and well-equipped to win a title. However, the roster has gone through some drastic changes to try and reclaim that glory, with some just not working out.
The Bucks have also not just struggled in the playoffs, they've fallen well below expectations. A great example of that is back in 2023, when the eighth-seeded Miami Heat knocked out the Bucks in the first round on the back of Jimmy Butler.
Butler dominated the series, eventually leading the team to the finals where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.
That should have been the Bucks, but instead they got upset in the first round.
Now the Bucks are in a tough spot to try and get back to contender status. They currently have Doc Rivers as head coach, but after changing coaches multiple times over the past few years, that seems unlikely to be their answer long term.
More Bucks News: Bucks and Former Guard Patrick Beverley Being Sued Over Playoff Incident
Damian Lillard is potentially out for the season, so next year may be a lost season. The Bucks have very limited options and aren't quite good enough to win a title, which is one of the worst places to be in the NBA.
Unless the team decides to move on from Giannis and start over, it is hard to see a path forward for a Bucks roster that can contend for a championship.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Be Massive Mistake
Doc Rivers Son Slams Critics After Bucks Game 5 Meltdown
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Looking to LeBron James For Inspiration Entering Offseason
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.