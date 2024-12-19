Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Headline NBA Cup All-Tournament Team
The NBA announced the All-Tournament team for the NBA Cup on Thursday, and two of the Miwkaueke Bucks' star players—forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard—highlight the team.
On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo was named the NBA Cup tournament MVP after the Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder. He received all 20 votes.
As for Lillard, he received 19 votes. The Bucks's title win doesn't count towards their record; however, they receive the trophy and a little over half a million dollars for each player.
The other three players who joined the Lillard and Antetokounmpo are Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rockets center Alperen Sengun, and Hawks star guard Trae Young.
The two were pivotal in the Bucks' undefeated run to the title, and they showed their full capabilities when the stakes were at their highest.
Antetokounmpo became the first player to earn two Emirates NBA Cup all-tournament selections. He was an all-tournament pick last year after the Bucks were eliminated in the semifinals.
Antetokounmpo was a man-possessed, averaging 30.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. In comparison, Lillard was also spectacular, averaging 27.3 points and 8.3 assists while shooting 48.5 percent overall—including 45.9 percent from behind the three-point line.
The Bucks went 6-0 in NBA Cup play, not counting the title game. They went 4-0 in their East Group B pool play and beat the Orland Magic and Atlanta Hawks in the knockout round.
The Bucks have turned the season around and have become one of the hottest teams in the league thus far. They've won 12 of the last 15 games and will look to extend their winning streak to four games once they get back on the court on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks have an 8-2 record in their last 10 games and are averaging 116.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.7 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.
Thanks to their star players, who have been lights out for the last handful of weeks, Milwaukee has appeared to find its groove. After their 2-8 start, the Bucks have seemed to turn the corner and will look to continue their dominance against a tough Cavaliers team who hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
