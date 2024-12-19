Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Headline NBA Cup All-Tournament Team

The All-Tournament Team for the #EmiratesNBACup:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

▪️ Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

▪️ Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks