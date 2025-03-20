Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Lakers Match
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Although the Bucks will play the Lakers for the second time this season, this will be their first and only visit to Crypto.com Arena.
The Bucks will look to sweep the season series over L.A., and they will likely do so with their two best players on the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Although both landed on the injury report ahead of that game, they are listed as probable and will likely play.
Lillard is dealing with his ongoing groin soreness. Antetokounmpo is dealing with his lingering right patella tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo has been playing through a nagging right knee injury, but he hasn't missed a game since before the All-Star break and will likely suit up for Thursday's contest.
He has averaged 27.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March.
The last time he was on the court, it was not pretty. The two-time MVP recorded only 20 points on a poor 5-of-16 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and three steals in 39 minutes. While he flirted with a triple-double, he had a tough shooting night. He was also held to 0-of-6 shooting from the field against Draymond Green.
As for Lillard, he is trending toward playing in Thursday's game in Los Angeles. The veteran superstar averages 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep this season.
The 34-year-old also didn't play well against the Warriors. He recorded 16 points on a poor 33 percent shooting from the field, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 38 minutes.
The Bucks will look to avoid a 0-2 start to their five-game road trip.
Milwaukee won the first contest against the Lakers last Thursday, March 13. The Bucks won that contest and, relatively easily, 126-106. While the win was great, they allowed Lakers superstar Luka Dončić to go crazy. Dončić recorded a season-high 45 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field.
Milwaukee will search for their 39th win of the season and climb back up to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
