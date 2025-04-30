Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Delivers Sobering Response to Altercation With Tyrese Haliburton's Dad
The Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25 season came to an end on Tuesday when the Indiana Pacers defeated them in the first round of the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks had a chance to win it in overtime, as they were up seven with 39 seconds left in the season. However, two key turnovers late in the game cost the Bucks big time, and the Pacers took advantage of it.
While the loss is not ideal, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was involved in several situations after the game. The first was his minor altercation with Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Antetokounmpo was congratulating the Pacers team, and there appeared to be a heated exchange between them, which ultimately resulted in their separation.
After that, Antetokounmpo approached Tyrese Haliburton's dad, in which they got face-to-face. That altercation received the most attention, especially considering Haliburton's dad is not a player but was sitting under the basket on the Pacer's side.
Following the defeat, Antetokounmpo addressed the incident involving Tyrese Haliburton's father, John, offering a candid and thoughtful response to the situation.
"I believe in being humble in victory," Antetokounmpo said. "A lot of people out there that are like, no, when you win the game, you talk s--- and it's a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else. I disagree."
"Losing the game, emotions run high," Antetokounmpo said. "Having a fan -- which at the moment I thought it was a fan, but then I realized it was Tyrese's dad. Which I love Tyrese. I think he's a great competitor.
"His dad coming on the floor and showing me his son -- a towel with his face on [it], [saying] 'This is what we do. We do this.' I feel like that's very, very disrespectful."
Tyrese was also asked about the situation between the two-time MVP and his father. He certainly was not proud of it.
"I don't agree with what transpired there from him," Haliburton said. "Basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. I think he just got excited, saw his son make a game winner and came on the court, but we had a conversation.
"He needs to just allow me to play basketball and stay over there and I'll come to him to celebrate. But the emotions of the game got excited there. I talked with him. I'll talk with Giannis. I don't think my pops was in the right at all there."
Antetokounmpo was clearly not happy with John, but he did mention how they are now in a good place. The 30-year-old has now failed to make it past the first round for the third consecutive season.
With the future in the balance in Milwaukee, this summer will be massive for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
