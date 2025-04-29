Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Demoted for Game 5
The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into a critical Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers where they are down three games to one. And in an attempt to change things up, Milwaukee is making some roster changes.
In order to come out on top, the Bucks have elected to start small forward Gary Trent Jr. instead of Kyle Kuzma.
Trent has performed exceptionally in the postseason, averaging the second-most points on the team (15.3) behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (33.8). Meanwhile, Kuzma is only averaging six points per game and actually spent an entire game not recording any stats at all.
