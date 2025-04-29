Bucks to be Without One Player for Game 5
The Milwaukee Bucks are down 3-1 in their series against the Indiana Pacers and are facing playoff elimination.
If they want to make a miraculous comeback, they will need the entire team playing at full force. Unfortunately, it appears that they will be down a player.
According to the Bucks' official injury report, rookie power forward Tyler Smith will be out of Game 5 with a left ankle sprain.
Additionally, star point guard Damian Lillard has been deemed out for the rest of the postseason due to tearing his Achilles tendon.
This story is currently being updated...
