Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Disrespected in New Player Rankings
The Milwaukee Bucks have been going as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been taking them for the last decade. He is the best player that the team has and is clearly one of the best players in the league.
Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP voting last season, only falling behind Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is still one of the hardest players in the league to stop, especially when he comes down the paint with full steam.
Despite the track record that Antetokounmpo has, including his play just last year, he was majorly disrespected in some recent player rankings.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gets disrespected in player rankings
In an episode of Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf, he claims that Antetokounmpo is the fourth-best player in the league. He has Jokic, SGA, and Luka Doncic ahead of him.
Those three players are excellent players, and Jokic and SGA definitely deserve to be ahead of Antetokounmpo at this stage. Both of them have been the best players on title teams more recently than Antetokounmpo has.
Having Doncic ahead of Antetokounmpo is nonsense. Antetokounmpo is a true two-way menace on the floor, having won the Defensive Player of the Year Award back in 2020.
Doncic has always been bad on the defensive end of the floor, and that was one of the primary reasons why the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs last season against the Timberwolves.
The Bucks need Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the best player in the league this season
If the Bucks are going to have any shot of winning the Eastern Conference, they need Antetokounmpo to play like the best player in the league.
An MVP season could be the best chance that the Bucks have of making the NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo will still be the primary ball-handler and shot creator for that team.
Antetokounmpo will be closer to the best player than to the fourth-best player this season. That's how good he will be with the offense all on his shoulders.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
