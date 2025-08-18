Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Going Viral for Slapping Teammate at EuroBasket
Leading by example as the superstar of any team can involve different tactics.
Sometimes, being verbal is the way to get a point across. There are more demonstrative ways in which a leader will approach his teammates. A gentler touch also could be something explored if said teammates are more on the sensitive side.
Leading by example is something many opt for. If one's not overly comfortable in being a vocal leader, doing the little things and approaching a task with professionalism is a way to get one's points across.
In more extreme cases, such as with Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greek national team, a loud slap to the back of the head may suffice.
As Greece prepares to take part in this year's EuroBasket tournament, Antetokounmpo got a little handsy with teammate Giannoulis Larentzakis. The 6-foot-5 wing currently plays for Greek giant Olympiakos. During a huddle, Antetokounmpo wound up and smacked Larentzakis in the back of the head before issuing some sort of message to his team.
Antetokounmpo had not been practicing with the team — though a recent report indicates that he will join Team Greece ahead of the team's first contest Aug. 28 versus Italy.
The story behind the head slap might not ever come to light. It could be nothing, perhaps a lighthearted moment between teammates. Given the fact Antetokounmpo and Larentzakis are nearly the same age, there's a reality in which the two grew up playing with one another and thus have a longstanding relationship.
Antetokounmpo's body language didn't exactly give off the vibe that he was joking given his facial expression. At the same time, his teammate did not react in any visceral way which could indicate no hard feelings on his part.
Team Greece faces somewhat of an uphill battle with EuroBasket. Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic, is the heavy favorite to win the tournament, but Greece with an available Antetokounmpo is in the running.
Having said that, with a healthy Antetokounmpo in tow, Greece has at the bare minimum a puncher's chance at winning any game it competes in.
