Bucks GM Jon Horst Ranked Among NBA's Worst GMs
The Milwaukee Bucks were among the more active teams this offseason.
The Bucks made a flurry of moves they felt were deemed necessary in order to be competitive for the upcoming season and keep their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.
The person behind the moves this past season was none other than general manager Jon Horst. Horst will enter his ninth season at the helm. Although the past few seasons have been a bit rusty, overall, he has done some great work for the organization.
Horst's job appears to be safe, but as for the upcoming season, not too many are fond of the moves he orchestrated this offseason.
Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports is not fond of Horst's offseason, ranking him 21st on his general manager rankings for this season.
"Likewise, Horst built the 2021 champion Bucks. Ever since, he has struggled to rebuild the roster, as age and injuries took their toll on the title core. This has led us to wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the three best players in the league, could leave Milwaukee as a result. In a desperate attempt to satiate Antetokounmpo, Horst waived and stretched Damian Lillard in order to sign Myles Turner this summer, and his career — and the future of Antetokounmpo on the Bucks — will ultimately hinge on that choice."
Horst built a championship roster in 2021, but since then, they have yet to sniff an NBA Finals appearance.
On top of that, the Bucks have not made it out of the first round for the past three seasons.
The Bucks were busy this offseason. They first lost their star big man, Brook Lopez, to the Los Angeles Clippers. After that, they completed one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, stretching and waiving Damian Lillard and followed it up by signing Myles Turner.
The Bucks didn't stop there as they retained most of their players, including Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter, Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins and Jericho Sims.
As for their new additions, the Bucks brought in Cole Anthony and Gary Harris outside of Turner.
Horst was busy this offseason, but still, many aren't sold on their offseason and what they could do this upcoming season.
