Bucks Gave Up 2 of the League’s Most Valuable Trade Assets, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that doesn't have a lot of trade assets left to use. After trades for Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma over the last couple of years, they don't have much left to use.
That's bad news for Jon Horst as he tries to improve the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has made it no secret that he is considering asking for a trade.
One NBA insider believes that the Bucks had two of the league's most valuable trade assets, but they ended up giving them away.
The Milwaukee Bucks gave up two extremely valuable draft picks in trades
According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Bucks traded away the two most valuable draft picks available on the market. He has the 2029 first-round draft pick from the Bucks as the second-most valuable asset in the league.
A lot of that has to do with the fact that the Bucks don't have much young talent currently on the roster, as Quinn points out.
"The Bucks have very little talent and struggle at developing it when they find it. At least now Milwaukee is doing well on the minimum free agent market. Who knows where the back of their roster will be at that point."
Quinn also has the 2027 Bucks first-round pick that Milwaukee traded for Jrue Holiday as the sixth-most valuable asset in the league, largely for the same reasons.
The Bucks should be terrified if Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves
If Antetokounmpo leaves, Quinn notes that the picks that the Bucks have traded instantly could be the most valuable first-round picks on the market.
"If you believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo asking out in the summer of 2026 is the most likely scenario, which I do, this is arguably the year in which you are most excited to control Milwaukee's pick."
Milwaukee is determined to make these picks less valuable by winning a lot of games. They are confident that bringing in Myles Turner will help them get deeper into the playoffs.
This next season will be massive in Milwaukee's ability to hold onto Antetokounmpo for the rest of his career, especially the first few months.
