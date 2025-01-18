Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Could Both Miss Matchup vs 76ers
The ascendant Milwaukee Bucks could miss two of their three most expensive players against the very injured Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
Read More: Khris Middleton Injury Status for Bucks vs Raptors
Per the Bucks' official X account, eight-time All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play through a right patella tendinopathy, while former three-time All-Star Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton is also considered probable. The Bucks continue to monitor Middleton's recovery from a pair of summer ankle surgeries.
Nehm adds that two critical young guards in head coach Doc Rivers' revamped rotation, starting shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. and reserve AJ Green, are both questionable. Jackson is grappling with a right hip contusion, while Green has a strained left quad.
Non-rotation small forward MarJon Beauchamp, meanwhile, is probable to play through the illness that sidelined him during Milwaukee's emphatic victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
More Bucks: Milwaukee Guard Suffers New Injury During Blowout Win vs Magic
Losing Antetokounmpo, of course, could prove detrimental to the Bucks' chances, even against the lowly 76ers.
The two-time league MVP has looked like his typically incredible self this season. Against Orlando, he notched his 12th consecutive double-double, a 35-point, 12-rebound masterpiece, while connecting on 63 percent of his field goal attempts.
At 23-17, the Bucks — winners of three consecutive contests and seven of their last 10 — are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers, who also play on Saturday against the 23-19 Indiana Pacers, are 15-24 on the year and outside of the East play-in tournament bracket.
Antetokounmpo, 30, has appeared in 34 contests thus far this season. He's averaging a career-high 31.4 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the field and 58.7 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
Middleton, 33, has had an up-and-down go of it while rehabbing his ankles. Rivers recently demoted him to a bench role, in favor of the more defensively agile Taurean Prince. Through 17 healthy games this season (seven starts), Middleton is averaging 12.6 points while slashing .479/.385/.825 shooting splits, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals a night.
More Bucks:
Bucks Lose Ninth Player Since December to Illness, Should They Be Worried?
Bucks $49 Million Forward Listed as Name to Watch Ahead of Trade Deadline
For all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, tune in to Bucks On SI.