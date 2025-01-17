Bucks Lose Ninth Player Since December to Illness, Should They Be Worried?
What's going on at Fiserv Forum?
Following the 22-17 Milwaukee Bucks' pregame shootaround ahead of a Brooklyn Nets matchup, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that deep-bench small forward MarJon Beauchamp has been ruled out with a mystery non-COVID-19 illness, while starting shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. continues to deal with a right hip contusion.
Nehm adds that All-Star Bucks forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patela tendinopathy) and Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery management) have been cleared to suit up, as has reserve shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (left hip flexor strain).
Read More: Khris Middleton Injury Status for Bucks vs Raptors
Per the most recent NBA injury report, Tyler Smith is on assignment with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.
COVID-19, RSV, norovirus, and the flu are in major national circulation this winter, per Mary Kekatos of ABC 7 New York. Given that all these Bucks players find themselves suiting up and traveling together throughout the course of a nine-month season, it makes sense that very contagious diseases can spread rapidly.
More Bucks: Milwaukee Guard Suffers New Injury During Blowout Win vs Magic
As Nehm observes, Beauchamp becomes already the ninth Milwaukee player to miss time with an ailment since the start of December. Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Jackson, eight-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, 3-and-D small forward Taurean Prince, second-year combo forward Chris Livingston, and two-way point guard Ryan Rollins all also have sat out games with illnesses.
It's gotten so pervasive that Bucks big men Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis and reserve guards Trent and AJ Green are the only Milwaukee rotation players to not be afflicted by an illness in this span. So far, at least.
Beauchamp is not a part of head coach Doc Rivers' rotation this year. The Bucks clearly signaled that their time with the third-year wing was coming to an end when the team's front office opted not to pick up their team option on him for the 2025-26 season.
This season, the 6-foot-6 forward has appeared in just 20 games so far with Milwaukee, averaging 2.2 points on .405/.294/.800 shooting splits and 1.1 rebounds a night. He has the outline of being a 3-and-D role player, but has yet to impress Rivers or Bucks brass.
More Bucks:
Bucks Willing to Trade Khris Middleton for Jimmy Butler
$68 Million Scoring Guard Viewed as Realistic Bucks Trade Target
For all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news and notes, tune in to Bucks On SI.