Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma Land on Injury Report Ahead of Cavaliers Game
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers today as they look to get back on track following a loss to the Orlando Magic yesterday. However, the Bucks could be missing some crucial players in this game.
Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Kyle Kuzma have landed on the injury report for this game against the Cavaliers. Both are being listed as probable so they have a good chance of suiting up.
Guard Gary Trent Jr. is also being listed as probable for this contest against Cleveland. Milwaukee will be without guard Pat Connaughton, forward Pete Nance, and forward Bobby Portis Jr. for this matchup.
Even with Antetokounmpo and Kuzma being listed as probable, there is still a chance that either could miss this game. Both played in the Bucks game against the Magic on Saturday and Milwaukee could elect to sit them for rest purposes on a back-to-back.
Milwaukee will be attempting to regroup following a tough loss to Orlando. Guard Damian Lillard missed what would have been a game-winning shot, something that normally goes the way of Lillard.
The Bucks are currently sitting in the No. 4 spot within the Eastern Conference standings so every game is crucial at this point in the year. Milwaukee owns a record of 36-26 and they sit exactly one game ahead of the Indiana Pacers for the fourth spot.
This game against the Cavaliers will be a big test to see how this team stacks up against the other elite teams in the conference. Right now, the Bucks would be facing the Cavaliers in the second round of the postseason if the standings stayed the same and the top seeds advanced.
Milwaukee will look to take down the Cavaliers and earn an impressive win on their home floor. The Bucks will need to bring their A-game as the Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the entire NBA this season.
We should know the official game status of both Antetokounmpo and Kuzma as we get closer to tip-off. But for the Bucks to win this game, they will need the services of both players against the Cavaliers.
