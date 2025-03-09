Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma Land on Injury Report Ahead of Cavaliers Game

Bucks Injury Report vs. Cleveland:



Out:

Pat Connaughton (Left Calf Strain)

Pete Nance (Left Ankle Sprain)

Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)

Kyle Kuzma (Left Ankle Sprain)

Gary Trent Jr. (Right Knee Hyperextension)