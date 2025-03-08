Bucks' Damian Lillard Offers Bold Statement, Talks Title Plans
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to push forward this season and they have been playing very well of late. Milwaukee owns the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference standings and they have won eight of their past 10 games overall.
Part of this is due to the strong play of their star guard Damian Lillard. Lillard has been having a great season for the Bucks and it has translated to a ton of success on the court.
Lillard has accomplished a lot over this NBA career but he is still missing that elusive championship. The veteran offered a bold statement about his accomplishments and how people view him, this included him discussing the title that he has yet to win.
“We work through the struggles and the criticisms and all of those things better than everybody else. That's what it comes down to.
“I can think of a lot of times in my career, at different stages − after two years, after three years, after five years − where it was like it was always something, you know, 'Dame this.' And even today, it's still always something to be said. But then, you know, you look up at these lists, and I'm always on them.
“For me, just winning, after I win the championship, it'll all come to a head and it'll be silent.”
Playing alongside star Giannis Antetokounmpo has given Lillard a real chance to win a title in his career. While the Bucks likely won't be seen as the favorites to come out of the East, they are still a force to deal with.
For the year, Lillard has averaged 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The star guard is also shooting 38 percent from 3-point land as well.
If Lillard continues to play at a high level, Milwaukee will be a very tough out in the postseason. The team revamped its bench during the NBA trade deadline as well and it has made a world of difference on the court.
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI