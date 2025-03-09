Former Bucks Champion PJ Tucker Joins East Contender
The New York Knicks have added a seasoned NBA champion to their roster, signing 39-year-old P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract.
Known for his defensive prowess, toughness, and championship pedigree, Tucker is expected to bring a valuable veteran presence to the Knicks, who currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.
More Bucks: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Magic? Bucks Release Final Injury Report
Tucker’s career has spanned over a decade and included stints with several NBA teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat. Though his game has evolved, and his impact has diminished somewhat in recent seasons, his ability to provide leadership and grit remains unquestioned.
Perhaps his most memorable moment came during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.
After years of playing for teams that were rebuilding or on the fringes of contention, Tucker was a key figure in the Bucks’ 2021 championship run. Acquired mid-season in a trade with the Houston Rockets, Tucker became an essential part of Milwaukee’s defense, particularly in the Finals.
His tenacious on-ball defense and ability to guard multiple positions made him invaluable, especially in his role against Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Chris Paul in the Finals. Tucker’s willingness to do the dirty work and embrace his role as a defensive enforcer helped push the Bucks to their first title in 50 years.
While Tucker's offensive game may have never been flashy, his three-point shooting, physicality, and commitment to defense earned him respect across the league.
His leadership on and off the floor helped instill a mentality of toughness within the Bucks, contributing to the team’s overall success. Now, with the Knicks, Tucker’s experience and enforcer mentality will be important as the team looks to solidify its standing in the Eastern Conference and push for a deep playoff run.
More Bucks: Gilbert Arenas Believes Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Be Best Power Forward Ever
The Knicks, currently in third place in the Eastern Conference, are a team with championship aspirations, and Tucker could be a key piece for them down the stretch.
His experience in high-pressure playoff situations—having played in 104 postseason games—could be invaluable to a Knicks squad that has aspirations of making a significant postseason push.
Tucker’s defense, leadership, and ability to add grit to the team’s locker room could be crucial as the Knicks look to close out the season strong and make noise in the playoffs.
For now, Tucker will join the Knicks on a 10-day contract, with the potential for further deals, depending on how he fits into their system.
While it’s unclear how much he will contribute on the court, there’s no doubt that his presence, toughness, and championship experience will make an impact.
If Tucker can bring even a fraction of what he gave to the Bucks during their 2021 title run, the Knicks could be in a strong position to challenge for the championship themselves.
More Bucks:
Jalen Suggs Injury Status For Bucks vs Magic
Bucks' Damian Lillard Offers Bold Statement, Talks Title Plans
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI