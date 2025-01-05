Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Strange Analogy About His Play Following Loss to Blazers
The Milwaukee Bucks have started to struggle a little bit in recent days. They just had one of the worst losses they've had all season when they lost 105-102 to the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Portland is one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, sitting at 13th.
Losing to the Blazers has put the Bucks in a tie with the Heat for fifth in the East. The issue is that they are just one game ahead of the ninth spot, which is currently held by the Pistons. Milwaukee can't afford too many more losses like this against bad teams.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking these losses on his shoulders. As the leader of the team, he thinks that the buck stops with him. He's having a very solid season, averaging 32 points, 11.6 rebounds, and just under six assists per game. Yet, he cares about winning more than any of his stats.
Antetokounmpo offered up a strange analogy when talking about his play and how he needs to be better for his team following the loss to Portland.
"Think about it like a savings account – now I’m in the minus. So, I gotta keep building. I gotta build my body, gotta get some weights, gotta get some food in me, gotta get some cardio in me to go back to the positive and be able to compete because I’m digging myself into a hole right now. So, yeah, I gotta be more aggressive."
Antetokounmpo was left out of shape because of an illness that kept him out of four straight games. That may have taken more out of him than he initially thought. Now, he thinks he needs to get back to being a stronger player and also playing with more aggressiveness.
Having Antetokounmpo be more aggressive is certainly something that always helps the Bucks win more games. Teams try to build a wall around him in the paint and force the ball out of his hands. When he's right, though, Antetokounmpo can be one of the most unstoppable forces in the NBA.
Milwaukee needs to get back to winning ways to keep themselves from falling back into the play-in. The East is very bunched up right now, so a loss to any team at any time will be very costly. Antetokounmpo understands that, so he's trying everything he can to be better.
