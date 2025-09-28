Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicts Surprise Offseason Signing Will Be Huge X-Factor
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a very active offseason. They decided that what they have been doing over the last couple of seasons has not been good enough.
After being eliminated in the first round in each of the last two postseasons, the Bucks decided to take some big swings this summer, including waiving Damian Lillard to bring in Myles Turner.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is encouraged with the team that the Bucks have headed into the season. He believes one specific new player will be the X-factor for the team this season.
While speaking to Haris Stavrou of Greek outlet Sport 24, Antetokounmpo believes that new point guard Cole Anthony will be the X-factor for the Bucks this season.
“We certainly don’t have a lot of experience, but we’re young; we have legs, fresh legs. We got a really good big man (Myles Turner)," Antetokounmpo said. "We got a good point guard, Cole Anthony, who I think will be an X-Factor and be the surprise of the year.”
Anthony was brought in to be the backup point guard behind Kevin Porter Jr. Without Lillard, the Bucks will have a new look at the point guard position this year.
The 6-foot-2 North Carolina product brings a better defensive mentality, which is something the Bucks need. They got torched by the Pacers' offense in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
While neither Porter Jr. nor Anthony is the ideal starting point guard, at least Anthony's bigger body will make it easier for the Bucks to keep opposing guards in front of them.
The Bucks need good play from Cole Anthony off the bench
Antetokounmpo realizes what Anthony is able to bring to the Bucks with his play. Even though he's more of a defensive player, he's still a capable offensive guard.
At some point, there's a chance that Anthony could leap ahead of Porter Jr. because of his defensive prowess. The Bucks are hopeful that they can get solid play from both of the point guards they have on the roster.
Last season with the Magic, Anthony averaged 9.4 points, three rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 42.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
