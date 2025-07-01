Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Shocking Roster Moves
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a flurry of shocking moves during the first full day of free agency. They have been extremely active, trying to improve the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
By far the biggest move that they made was waiving Damian Lillard in order to make cap room to sign Myles Turner to a four-year $107 million deal. He becomes their center of the future.
Milwaukee has been very active in an effort to make Antetokounmpo happy with what the roster will look like in the near future. Those aren't the only moves that were made, either.
Read more: Damian Lillard’s Future Uncertain After Stunning Release From Bucks
Brook Lopez also signed a two-year deal with the Clippers, which is why the Bucks went out to get Turner. Milwaukee also traded Pat Connaughton to the Hornets.
After all of these moves were made, Antetokounmpo put his reaction on social media.
With so much happening at once, Antetokounmpo's head is likely spinning. So is everyone else's head who is attached to the Bucks. There are a lot of moving parts.
All of these moves were made in hopes that Antetokounmpo is happy enough to stay in Milwaukee for years to come. It's clear that not all of the moves have made him happy.
The Bucks still have to figure out the point guard position in a way that will make Antetokounmpo okay with letting Lillard go. It's unclear where Lillard will end up now.
The Bucks have to be smart with how they use their cap space in the next couple of years. Keeping Antetokounmpo happy is the most important thing they can do this summer.
More Bucks news: Bucks Waive Damian Lillard in Shocking Move to Sign Myles Turner
Antetokounmpo still hasn't given Milwaukee official word on what he wants to do. He's clearly waiting to see what happens in free agency before he makes any permanent decisions on his future.
As the Bucks continue to figure out their roster, it's unclear if these moves have made them better in the long term. Turner certainly makes them better in the short term.
Figuring out the future of the point guard position is their next move.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Make Trade, Send $28 Million Wing to East Rival as Shocking Roster Overhaul Continues
Bucks Boost Frontcourt By Signing Big Man to Multi-Year Deal
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.