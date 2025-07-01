Damian Lillard’s Future Uncertain After Stunning Release From Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks made the stunning move to waive Damian Lillard. They have decided to waive and stretch his contract over the next five years, meaning he needs a new team.
Milwaukee did this in order to make room to sign Myles Turner to a massive deal worth $107 million over four years. It was a stunning move that no one saw coming.
Shockingly, the Bucks have solved their problem at the starting center spot. That also leaves Lillard's future in doubt now that he no longer has a team and is recovering from a torn Achilles.
Lillard is now out in Milwaukee after just two seasons with the Bucks. It's unclear what his future will be, considering the fact that he likely won't play at all next season.
Is there a team that is willing to pay him over the next couple of years, even though he won't be available until 2026-27? If so, what would the price be to bring him in?
If Lillard wants a chance to win a title, he would have to take a significantly smaller chunk of change than the Bucks paid him. Since he's still getting paid that money from Milwaukee, perhaps that would be okay with him.
Lillard hasn't won a ring in his NBA career. That could be the most important thing on his mind now that he is at the tail end of his career. It's unclear how effective he's going to be when he returns from his injury.
While the Bucks solved one roster issue, they have created a new one. They don't have a long-term answer at the point guard position. Even though they re-signed Kevin Porier Jr., he's not a starting-caliber point guard on a championship-winning team.
Milwaukee was already preparing to be without Lillard next season anyway. Perhaps they try to fix that issue in free agency next summer. That might be the best course of action.
This year with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
