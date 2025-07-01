Bucks Make Trade, Send $28 Million Wing to East Rival as Shocking Roster Overhaul Continues
The Milwaukee Bucks' shocking roster revamp continues, as the team is sending Pat Connaughton and two of their own second-round picks (2031, 2032) to the Charlotte Hornets for Vasilije Micic, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
More breaking Bucks news: Bucks Waive Damian Lillard in Shocking Move to Sign Myles Turner
Connaughton, 32, was entering the final season of the three-year, $28.2 million deal he signed with the Bucks. He picked up his over $9 million player option, but has now been shipped off to Charlotte as Milwaukee continues to work its roster.
Connaughton has been a key wing for the Bucks over the last seven years, putting together his best season in the team's championship-winning 2021-22 season. Overall, across seven years with the organization, Connaughton appeared in 440 games, averaging 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game.
This past season, however, Connaughton appeared in just 41 games and averaged his lowest minutes per game (14.7) and points per game (5.3) since joining the Bucks. Now, he was shipped off in a salary dump move for Milwaukee on a day they shockingly signed big man Myles Turner and waived All-NBA guard Damian Lillard.
Read more: Bucks Make Major Splash, Sign Myles Turner to $107 Million Deal
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.
More Bucks News:
Bucks Boost Frontcourt By Signing Big Man to Multi-Year Deal
Damian Lillard’s Future Uncertain After Stunning Release From Bucks
Bucks Sign Veteran Guard to Strengthen Backcourt Following Damian Lillard Departure
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts 3-Word Message on First Day of Free Agency