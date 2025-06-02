Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Kyle Kuzma Trade Threat
The Milwaukee Bucks have a massive summer ahead of them as all eyes will be on their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The question thus far is whether or not Antetokounmpo will request a trade from the team he’s spent the last 12 years of his career with. The Greek Freak is ‘open-minded’ to a trade this summer, but he has yet to request one or express his desire to stay in Milwaukee. It’s all unclear as things stand with the NBA offseason just a few weeks away.
Answers will come in time, but for now, speculation continues to swirl around Giannis' next move — even among fellow players.
Bucks forward Kyrie Kuzma joined the conversation in a playful way, posting an Instagram story that featured a clip of his boxing workout along with the caption, “Me to [Giannis] if you leave next year,” followed by laughing emojis — a light jab at his teammate amid the uncertainty.
Antetokounmpo then responded to Kuzma with a laughing emoji and the face-palm emoji as well.
The 30-year-old superstar is coming off a stellar year with the Bucks. In the 2024-25 season, Antetokounmpo arguably had his best season to date, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting a blistering 60.1 percent from the field over 67 appearances.
At this point, no one truly knows what Antetokounmpo’s next move will be. Still, Milwaukee may hold a slight advantage — it’s the only NBA home he’s ever known. Drafted 15th overall in 2013, the Greek Freak has grown into the face of the franchise, delivering the Bucks their second championship and cementing his status as arguably the greatest player in team history.
Even so, his future remains uncertain, and the anticipation surrounding his decision is only growing. The Bucks have found themselves in a tough spot, with limited flexibility and few assets to build a championship-caliber roster around him.
Draft picks would help, but acquiring them might only be possible by making the difficult choice to move on from Antetokounmpo.
Whatever direction he chooses this summer, it’s bound to reshape not just Milwaukee’s outlook — but the entire league landscape.
More Bucks news: NBA All-Stars Predict if Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Leave Bucks
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Mutual Interest With Surprising Rival: Report
New Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Suitor Revealed
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.