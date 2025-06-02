Bucks Rumors: New Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Suitor Revealed
The rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will only intensify as soon as the NBA season comes to an end.
The NBA Finals are upon us, and with only two weeks left of actual basketball, the real fun will start: the NBA offseason. The NBA offseason is always an enticing period in the calendar, and with the uncertainty of Antetokounmpo and his future in Milwaukee, all eyes will be on the two-time MVP.
The question on everyone’s mind is, will Antetokounmpo stay or go? That's the million-dollar question. There will be a ton of teams in line for the 30-year-old superstar if he indeed requests a trade.
One team that could make a move for Antetokounmpo is the New York Knicks, that is, if you ask ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. On his most recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Windhorst mentioned the Knicks as a team that could make a move for the nine-time All-Star.
"The move for Giannis, if he has the control, is to go to the East," Windhorst said. "I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept, and on the other side of the trade, would have a contending team. So, Boston would be on that list. I think New York would be on that list."
The Knicks are a team that could make an enticing package for the Bucks, who would want the whole farm and then some if they choose to deal Antetokounmpo. Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns is a name who could be the centerpiece in a potential trade involving Antetokounmpo.
Towns is coming off a stellar season in his first year in New York. Not only would Towns be a great trade piece, but New York is a spot that Antetokounmpo would love to be a part of.
Antetokounmpo wants a team where it’s a big market and can win now, the Knicks check both of those boxes.
That said, there’s a legitimate argument that parting ways with Antetokounmpo could ultimately serve the Bucks' long-term interests. With limited cap flexibility and a shortage of tradable assets, Milwaukee faces a steep climb in reshaping a true title contender around him.
A well-structured trade could offer the franchise a much-needed reset and lay the groundwork for sustainable success.
