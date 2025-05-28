NBA All-Stars Predict if Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Leave Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move this summer. As last reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is ‘open-minded’ to a trade. Whether he will be traded this summer or not is still unclear.
A lot can and will happen this summer, and the nine-time All-Star will be at the forefront of things. All eyes will be on Antetokounmpo, as he is at the forefront of the basketball world. So much so, NBA stars, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, talked about the Antetokounmpo situation.
In Paul George’s most recent episode of his podcast, Podcast P, George is convinced that Antetokounmpo will remain in Milwaukee.
“I think Giannis Antetokounmpo is that older era cut where he wants to stay in Milwaukee his whole career,” George argued. “I don’t see him wanting to leave.
“And you see that more so, you know, with international guys. They kind of stay where they were drafted for the most part, especially, I mean, they come from a different world. You come to America, you get treated like royalty, king, all of that.
“Like, [Bucks] took care of my family. This is home. And I won here. So, it’s a legacy thing, I think, with Giannis in Milwaukee. Yeah, I don’t think he wants to leave there. I don’t know what scenario is out there.”
Although the NBA playoffs are underway, the Antetokounmpo news and rumors are at the forefront of everyone’s mind.
As things stand, no one knows what Antetokounmpo will do; however, Milwaukee could have the edge as he’s spent his entire career with the Bucks. The Bucks drafted the Greek Freak with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He’s helped deliver the team’s second title in franchise history and is arguably the greatest player ever to don a Bucks jersey.
Nonetheless, his future hangs in the balance, and the anticipation of what he will do is palpable.
The Bucks have yet to advance past the second round since winning the 2021 title. On top of that, the Bucks are limited in their ability to build a championship contender. While Antetokounmpo is a top player in the league, he alone is not enough to get Milwaukee over the top.
More Bucks news: Ice Cube Drops Major Wisdom on Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo Situation
Carmelo Anthony Sends Warning to Bucks Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors
Bucks' Damian Lillard Links Up With Jayson Tatum Amid Achilles Recovery
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.