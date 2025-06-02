Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Mutual Interest With Surprising Rival: Report
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of the basketball universe. This summer could be the summer of Antetokounmpo, and with the offseason eight around the corner, things will undoubtedly start to heat up.
Many have wondered and will continue to wonder where Antetokounmpo will go if he indeed leaves Milwaukee. There will be plenty of suitors for the Greek Freak, but one may emerge as the favorite. According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the Raptors and Antetokounmpo have ‘mutual interest.’
"I don’t know if it will happen but I do know there is mutual interest between Antetokounmpo and the Raptors. The wild card is the cost,” wrote Smith.
ESPN’s Shams Charania shared in kid-May how Antetokounmpo is ‘open-minded’ to a trade this summer. He has yet to make a public trade request, and even if he were to do so, it’s not a guarantee that the Bucks will deal him in a trade.
The only way the Bucks may trade Antetokounmpo, if he requests a trade, is if they receive a package that they cannot refuse. There are a handful of teams that could offer just that, and the Raptors fall under that category.
Toronto has assembled a solid hoard of trade assets, including a mix of player rights and valuable draft capital. With multiple first-round picks, protected selections, and potential pick swaps at their disposal, the Raptors are well-positioned to be active players in the trade market.
Among the assets the Raptors could put on the table are Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. On top of that, Toronto holds full control of its future first-round picks, including this year’s No. 9 overall selection — a valuable piece in any major deal.
While Milwaukee may be reluctant to part with Antetokounmpo — especially within the Eastern Conference — the Raptors are one of the few teams that could realistically assemble a package too strong to ignore. Antetokounmpo is coming off one of the finest seasons of his career, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting a blistering 60.1 percent from the field over 67 appearances in the 2024–25 season.
It marked the third consecutive year he had averaged north of 30 points per game, which was one of the reasons he was a finalist for MVP this season.
