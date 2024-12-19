Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Desire to Play Overseas Before Career is Over
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm over the past few years. Since he was drafted, Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the better players in the entire league, dominating on the basketball court.
His play style is very different from other players and he uses his physicality to win on the floor. It has helped the Bucks become one of the better teams in the NBA, culminating with a title in 2021.
But before his basketball career is over, Antetokounmpo has expressed a desire to head overseas. After the Bucks’ NBA Cup victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the star spoke with Sport24, sharing his thoughts on the subject.
"After the Olympic qualifiers, I was with Thanasis, watching highlights of the national team. I told him, 'Man, I enjoy playing in Europe. Do you think I could ever play here in 5-7 years?' Yeah, I really said that. In the NBA, I'm constantly getting hit – 82 games of it. In Europe, I'm effective."
"The games are shorter, there's more strategy, the ball isn't always in my hands, and I play more off-ball, cutting to the basket. Plus, I had amazing playmakers like Thomas Walkup, Nick Calathes, and Toliopoulos finding me without even looking. It's easier on my body."
"I even told Thanasis, 'You know, NBA money is a lot, but maybe if a team in Europe could offer the same, I'd play there.' He was shocked and said, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'Yes. I'd be closer to you guys.' I like the strategy. I grew up with this style. But for now, I'm here. I'm with the Bucks. We won the Cup, and we're going strong."
Antetokounmpo going overseas once he feels that he is done with the NBA would be special to watch. It would help boost the ratings over in Europe and would allow Antetokounmpo to be closer to Greece.
For now, Antetokounmpo is with the Bucks but this seems like something that could happen down the line. The star is 30 years old so he likely only has a few more dominant years left in him.
But with modern medicine, maybe Antetokounmpo could surprise everyone and play until he is 40. However, it seems that the final few years of his career may not be in the NBA.
