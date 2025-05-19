Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Selects Four Other NBA Players to Fight Gorilla
On Saturday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo found some free time amidst trade rumors and decided to respond to fans' questions on X (formerly Twitter).
One of the most intriguing questions he addressed was regarding a viral social media debate about how many people it would take to defeat a gorilla.
The question Antetokounmpo answered had a different twist on the gorilla versus man debate: "You and 4 other current NBA players have to fight a silverback gorilla. Life or death situation in the middle of the jungle with no weapons," someone asked on X.
The person posing the question added the caveat that the four players cannot be his teammates to obtain a non-cookie-cutter answer.
The Greek Freak selected Houston Rockets center Steven Adams, Clippers big man Ivica Zubac, Memphis Grizzlies giant Zach Edey, and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
Antetokounmpo clearly favors size in his selections, choosing the tallest players in the NBA. The average height of the five players is around seven feet, with long wingspans and large hands.
Antetokounmpo is the quickest of the group, suggesting he will probably make swift attacks and then retreat, while other big men look to grapple with the formidable opponent.
Zubac and Jokic are both very strong and will not be easy opponents for the gorilla, while Adams is known for being one of the toughest players in the league, asserting his physicality game after game.
The inclusion of Edey is intriguing; he is lanky rather than strong and lacks speed and power, possessing only long limbs. It remains unclear how effective he would be, considering the extraordinary brute strength exhibited by gorillas.
A notable exclusion from the list is Draymond Green, who is known for making some arguably dirty moves both on and off the court. He has placed French big man Rudy Gobert in a headlock and punched former teammate Jordan Poole right on the chin, delivering a true knockout blow.
Green isn’t afraid to fight dirty and do whatever it takes to win a battle, which is a mindset any team would need to defeat a gorilla.
A squad of Green, Adams, Zubac, Jokic, and Antetokounmpo would have a decent chance to win the fight, but even then, taking on a silverback gorilla is likely still a losing battle.
