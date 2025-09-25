Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Dealing With Lingering Effects of 2021 Injury
Ever since he was drafted in 2013, the Milwaukee Bucks have gone as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken them. He is one of the best players in the league and in franchise history.
Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks to an NBA title back in 2021. It was the first title that the team had won in 50 years. Antetokounmpo is still chasing a second title, and that's all he cares about.
During that run to the 2021 Finals, Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee. He looked like he was going to be out for quite a while. He wasn't, but he still feels the effects of that injury even now.
Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Can Still Feel Effects From 2021 Injury
While speaking to Greek publication Sport 24, Antetokounmpo revealed how bad that injury was.
"I came back after six days. I wasn’t 100%, but there was no other choice. As I say to coach Vasilis, who asks me, “Does it hurt? Does it hurt? ” It doesn’t matter if I hurt, I’ll play. What does it matter? Why are you asking me if I hurt? I’ll play anyway. It doesn’t matter at all."
Antetokounmpo revealed that he can still feel the effects of that injury all these years later.
"I still have it, it's been four years, and I still feel it. Okay. For people who work from home or watch online, you can go and see the moment. I fell down, I hit my foot, I went to the locker room, and I was walking."
The Bucks Need Giannis Antetokounmpo To Stay Healthy
If the Bucks want to have any hope of competing for the NBA championship, they need Antetokounmpo to stay healthy during the most important part of the season.
Antetokounmpo hasn't been able to stay healthy during the playoffs in two of the last three postseasons. That's an issue for the Bucks as they hunt for another title.
Not only do the Bucks need Antetokounmpo to stay healthy, but they need him to be one of the best players in the league. He needs to be MVP-level for this team to get out of the East.
