Bucks GM Gets Candid About Doc Rivers' Future in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the few coaches in the NBA who has won an NBA title. Doc Rivers was able to win a title with the Boston Celtics back in the 2008 season.
Rivers has coached in a lot of different spots since then, and is now in Milwaukee. The Bucks have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, though.
Fans seem split on Rivers, as some think he's the right player to lead the Bucks, while others believe he needs to be let go. Recently, GM Jon Horst talked about Rivers' future.
More news: Bucks GM Believes Milwaukee Frontcourt is 'As Good As Anybody' in NBA
Horst clearly believes that Rivers is still the answer for Milwaukee, giving him glowing marks for what he's done so far.
“He’s a big-time collaborator. He has the exact same views that I do on culture building and professionalism within the organization, how you treat people, how you communicate honestly. He is a great partner in that he’ll have any tough conversation that you need to have with a player or players, and I think that’s essential in this business. And it gives you a real chance to win when stuff gets tough."
“I think the reason why I still love working with Doc and I’m excited to work with Doc is because I think we have a chance to win with Doc. I think he’s a championship-level coach. He’s the right coach to get us to where we want to go.”
More news: Bucks GM Reveals Why He Made Shocking Damian Lillard, Myles Turner Moves
Horst clearly believes that Rivers is the right coach for the group that he has. If Giannis Antetokounmpo signs off on him being in Milwaukee, he will stay as the head coach.
Rivers does seem to coach star players well, and Antetokounmpo clearly respects that about him. They have to get more out of the guys around Antetokounmpo, though.
The acquisition of Myles Turner should help Antetokounmpo become a better player and the Bucks become a better team. Horst believes Rivers can get the most out of him, as well.
Next season could be the defining moment for Rivers in his Bucks coaching career. He needs a deep run in the playoffs with this team in a weak Eastern Conference.
More news: Bucks’ Damian Lillard Signing With West Squad in $42 Million Shocker
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.