Bucks GM Releases Statement on Team Trading Away Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks announced the trade to send longtime franchise player Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for forward Kyle Kuzma. It was a bittersweet moment for the franchise as Middleton has meant so much to this organization over the years.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst released a statement about Middleton, thanking him for everything over the years.
“Khris is one of the greatest players in Bucks history, and on behalf of our ownership group and organization, we will always be grateful for his 12-year dedication to the team and the Milwaukee community,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We thank Khris for the player, leader and person he is. He and his wife Sam have positively impacted the lives of so many people, especially children, and we wish them well.”
Middleton helped this team win a championship in 2021 and has been the ultimate professional throughout his time here. But his production levels have slipped this season and the front office felt that it was time to make a change.
On the year, Middleton has averaged 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. These numbers are down and Milwaukee couldn't continue forward with this level of impact from him.
The veteran has one more year left on his contract and technically can become a free agent at the end of the season. Now in Washington, Middleton can help teach the younger players on the team how to win and grow in the NBA.
Horst also mentioned the addition of Kuzma, showing his excitement to add a player like him to the roster.
“Kyle is a proven player who brings versatility on both sides of the ball and adds to our size and athleticism,” Horst said. “His championship-level experience and desire to compete impressed us. We’re excited to welcome Kyle to Milwaukee and our great community.”
The Bucks also traded for center Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks. Milwaukee believes that these moves will help get them over the hump this season, competing for another title.
Milwaukee will have to hope this works out because fans will question the decision to move on from Middleton if not. Middleton is a legend with the Bucks and was loved by the fanbase.
