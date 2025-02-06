One-Time Bucks Center Believes Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Leave Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's a top-five player in the league by any measure.
He is the biggest reason why the Bucks were able to win the NBA title back in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns. As long as the Bucks have him, they think they can be a contender to win the title every year.
His presence and need to win now are part of the reason why the Bucks decided to trade for Kyle Kuzma ahead of the trade deadline. They want to maximize the time they have with Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks are terrified of losing Antetokounmpo. That's why they traded for Kuzma this season and for Damian Lillard prior to last season.
One former Bucks player thinks that the Bucks could eventually lose Antetokounmpo. Former center DeMarcus Cousins believes he could leave if the Bucks don't start getting closer to another title.
Cousins had some interesting things to say about what Antetokounmpo could be thinking. Speaking on Run It Back, Michele Beadle asked if Cousins could see Antetokounmpo being a Knick someday.
"One thing I learned being his teammate is that there is always truth in his humor, and he's a lot smarter than he likes to give. So the things that he says, there's truth in it always. So I could see that happening."
Antetokounmpo has been vocal that he wants the Bucks to make sure they are doing everything possible to contend for titles. He wants to win, and that's all he cares about.
Cousins thinks that if the Bucks don't win a championship in the next couple of years, Antetokounmpo could decide that he wants to be somewhere else.
He isn't wrong, but Antetokounmpo just re-signed with the Bucks recently. He clearly thinks that the team is trying its hardest to surround him with players who can help him win another title.
Right now, the Bucks need to focus on playing better basketball. They are just 2-5 in their last seven games and now sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season.
Kyle Kuzma Reacts to Being Traded to Bucks
