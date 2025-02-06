Did Bucks Do Enough to Compete With Trade Deadline Moves?
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Milwaukee Bucks did not come away empty-handed.
The Bucks aren't the clear winners after Thursday''s trade deadline; however, they made moves that could propel them as we approach the playoffs.
On Wednesday, Milwaukee's biggest trade came when they acquired Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin (since traded to the Spurs) from the Washington Wizards in exchange for their champion forward Khris Middleton and guard AJ Johnson.
The other trade the Bucks made was acquiring center Jericho Sims. Sims was the No. 58 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the Knicks were optimistic about him growing into a real contributor. However, things didn't work out for him in New York, and the hope is he will do that in Milwaukee.
The final trade for the Bucks came minutes before the deadline ended at 3 p.m. ET when the Bucks acquired Kevin Porter Jr. from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Porter averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 45 appearances for the Clippers.
Overall, the Bucks traded away Middleton, Johnson, Baldwin, and Beauchamp in exchange for Kuzma, Porter, and Sims.
The Bucks are getting younger and more athletic in the process, although it was hard to get rid of a player like Middleton. However, on the basketball side of things, they should be a better team.
Kuzma is not having the best of seasons, especially when it comes to his shooting numbers. However, that was with the Wizards; that should all change with players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Sims's time has been limited, especially this season, as he averages just 10.8 minutes per game. Nonetheless, his age is on his side. He is only 26 years old and could be a great depth piece for the Bucks' frontcourt.
Overall, this trade deadline was not monumental for the Bucks, but they still have two great superstars on their side, and anything can happen. Only time will tell whether the Bucks did enough to compete.
With Antetokounmpo and Lillard on their side, they have a shot against anybody in the Eastern Conference, especially in a seven-game series.
The Bucks currently sit as the No. 5 seed in the East and are six games back of the No. 3 seed New York Knicks.
More Bucks: Bucks Land Kevin Porter Jr in Massive Trade With Clippers
Bucks Trade Forward Patrick Baldwin to Spurs
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.