Bucks Guard Listed as Possible Breakout Candidate For Future
The Milwaukee Bucks are a veteran team. Most of their contributors have been with the team or in the NBA for a while. They don't rely on a lot of young guys to play key minutes for them. Right now, the only young guys who are consistently in the rotation are Andre Jackson and AJ Green.
A big reason for that is the Bucks are constantly in the win-now mode because they have Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has put out comments multiple times that he wants to be in Milwaukee as long as they are competing for titles and committed to winning.
Antetokounmpo just re-signed with the franchise a year ago, so he is locked in for quite a while. Because of that, the Bucks are trusting their veteran guys to win these games instead of rookies or unproven guys. That doesn't mean they don't need one of those young guys to break out soon.
Bleacher Report recently did a piece explaining a player who each team needs to break out. For the Bucks, they chose guard AJ Johnson. Johnson was the Bucks' first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, taken with the 23rd overall pick in the draft. He hasn't played much as a rookie, though.
So far this season, Johnson has played in just five NBA games as a rookie. Most of his playing time has been in the G League, which is to be expected. He has struggled a bit in the G League though, as he is shooting just 29 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Until Johnson is able to clean up his shooting, the Bucks likely won't recall him to play significant minutes for this team. That doesn't look likely for the rest of this season, but they are hoping that can happen next season. He clearly has some skills that Milwaukee likes.
Despite his poor 3-point shooting, Johnson can still score. He averages just under 14 points per game and averages 4.8 assists as well. He's someone who can create his own shot and also create for others. Johnson has to clean up his turnovers, though. He's averaging over three turnovers a game in the G League.
Johnson will have to work hard in order to make the NBA roster next season. As their first-round pick, the Bucks would love to have him be a contributor next season.
