Bucks Have One-Emoji Response to Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks couldn't help but provide their two cents on the massive Giannis Antetokounmpo update that ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
The Bucks gave this one-emoji response to the latest update by Charania, by simply posting a yawning emoji.
Charania reported on Monday morning that sources have told him that nothing is set in stone regarding whether Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving.
"There is nothing set in stone about whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee or whether he wants to leave elsewhere," Charania shared. "He's been evaluating his future this entire offseason. I reported way back in mid-May that he is open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or in a trade. That process has been continuing. There's been some conversations he's having with his inner circle.
"The one big question that's been surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, surrounding his camp, is can he win another championship? Is this Bucks roster built for this upcoming season, for him to win his second championship?"
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have shown no signs of wanting out. The Bucks superstar has been adamant in wanting to remain in Cream City, and the Bucks have shown no desire to trade their home-grown superstar.
The 30-year-old superstar is coming off one of his best seasons of his career. He finished top-three in MVP voting, but failed to lead the Bucks past the first round for the third consecutive season.
Although Antetokounmpo loves it in Milwaukee, on the basketball side of things, it's clear that they have limitations in building a contender. The Bucks did their best to do just that this summer, but even in the lowly Eastern Conference, Milwaukee does not have what it takes with its current roster.
Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a title, and if that is truly the case, Milwaukee may not be the place for him as things stand. Still, he appears to be loyal to the city and organization that he has spent the past 12 years of his career.
Only time will tell what happens on that front, but according to Charania, the door has not closed on a possible trade.
