NBA Insider Shares Ominous Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Future
As he gears up to play for his native Greece in EuroBasket later this month, nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been relatively mum about his NBA future.
Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst, no doubt sensing he could lose Antetokounmpo after former Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs, has made some bold moves with an eye towards retaining the two-time league MVP.
Perhaps most notably, Horst stretched and waived Lillard's lucrative contract to make room on the roster for a massive Brook Lopez upgrade, inking former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a $108.9 million four-year deal. Horst also brought in ex-Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris to bolster the backcourt.
Otherwise, Horst managed to retain free agents Bobby Portis Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Ryan Rollins on team-friendly new deals. Horst also brought back center Jericho Sims on a veteran's minimum contract, although it's unclear if he'll have much of a role as the Bucks' fourth big man.
But will it be enough? Maybe not.
ESPN's Shams Charania revealed Monday that the 6-foot-11 big man remains uncertain about whether or not he'll demand a trade this summer.
"Sources tell me there's still nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee or whether he will be leaving," Charania said. "He's continuing to evaluate his future. I reported it in mid-May that he's evaluating whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or... elsewhere."
Although Antetokounmpo is now set to be the best healthy player in the Eastern Conference this season (beyond, perhaps, a Paolo Banchero superstar leap), his supporting cast (comprising zero All-Stars) pales in comparison to the depth of teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, and maybe even the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.
"The constant question that Giannis has, though, is, 'Can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster gonna be one for this upcoming year, and 2026-27?' He wants to win a second championship... There are multiple teams waiting in the wings potentially if Giannis, this offseason, still makes that decision [to ask out]," Charania revealed.
Will his greatness be enough to elevate Milwaukee this regular season and propel the team to its first deep playoff run since winning it all, with a very different roster, in 2021? That feels unlikely.
