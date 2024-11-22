Bucks Zone

Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Game Status Revealed vs Pacers

The two-time league MVP is grappling with a lingering ailment.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 3, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had been listed as merely probable to suit up against the Indiana Pacers for Friday night's NBA Cup matchup due to a right patella tendinopathy.

Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers has revealed that the two-time league MVP will suit up, after all.

According to the NBA's most recent injury report, key defense-first young shooting guard AJ Johnson is out with left Achilles tendinitis (which this reporter can tell you is no picnic). Three-time All-Star Bucks small forward Khris Middleton will wait at least another game to make his season debut for the Bucks as he continues to recover from bilateral ankle surgery.

Two-way point guard Ryan Rollins, who briefly started for All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard while Lillard recuperated from a concussion, remains shelved indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder. Liam Robbins is out with a sore left heel.

This story will be updated...

