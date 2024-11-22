Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Game Status Revealed vs Pacers
Eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had been listed as merely probable to suit up against the Indiana Pacers for Friday night's NBA Cup matchup due to a right patella tendinopathy.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers has revealed that the two-time league MVP will suit up, after all.
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, key defense-first young shooting guard AJ Johnson is out with left Achilles tendinitis (which this reporter can tell you is no picnic). Three-time All-Star Bucks small forward Khris Middleton will wait at least another game to make his season debut for the Bucks as he continues to recover from bilateral ankle surgery.
Two-way point guard Ryan Rollins, who briefly started for All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard while Lillard recuperated from a concussion, remains shelved indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder. Liam Robbins is out with a sore left heel.
This story will be updated...
