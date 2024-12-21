Bucks Interest in Trading Khris Middleton Reportedly Revealed
On Friday night, former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton had his best individual scoring night of the season so far — in a 121-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In just 19:02 off the bench (he has yet to start this year, while he's been kept on a minutes restriction as he recovers from a pair of offseason ankle surgeries), Middleton chipped in 14 points while shooting 5-of-12 from the field (1-of-2 from beyond the arc) and 3-of-5 from the foul line, three rebounds, and three assists.
The 13th-year vet out of Texas A&M has only been healthy for five games this season. He's averaging 8.4 points on .308/.286/.824 shooting splits, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals a night, across 20.8 minutes per.
Middleton's ostensible backup, 3-and-D veteran's minimum signing Taurean Prince, remains head coach Doc Rivers' current choice for the starting small forward gig. Prince, 30, is averaging a comparable line, albeit far more efficiently. The 6-foot-6 Baylor product is logging 7.7 points on a .480/.511/.846 slash line, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 steals in 26.5 minutes per.
It's reasonable to expect that, once Middleton rounds into form this year and proves behind the scenes that he is ready to take on a greater responsibility once again, the Texas A&M alum will at least be able to replicate his production from the last two seasons, if not the output he achieved during his All-Star prime, when he was more durable and a better athlete.
In 2023-24, Middleton appeared in 55 games, averaging 15.1 points while slashing .493/.381/.833, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.9 swipes. During Middleton's most recent (and, perhaps, last ever?) All-Star season, 2021-22, Middleton averaged 20.1 points on .443/.373/.890 shooting splits, 5.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals a night.
That version of the star is probably gone. Would the Bucks finally be open to moving on from Middleton's bulky $31.7 million contract this season to add some more, cost-effective roster depth?
Sources inform ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel that, at present, the Bucks have zero intention of trading Middleton.
Because the Bucks are above the second luxury tax apron, it is tough for the club to make many deals. That doesn't mean it's not worth pursuing.
Yes, Middleton was a critical part of Milwaukee's first championship in 50 years. But that was already four seasons ago, and time waits for no one in the NBA.
