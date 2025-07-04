Bucks Interested in Warriors Star in Blockbuster Trade: Report
After signing Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks have made it clear that they are trying to win games right now. They aren't interested in taking a gap year.
Waiving and stretching Damian Lillard's contract made that abundantly clear. They are desperate to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and in town for as long as possible.
The Bucks might not be done making big moves, either. They could be interested in making a play for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga as well, especially if the Warriors can't afford him.
Kuminga was clearly frustrated with his role in Golden State this season. He wanted to be a bigger part of the game plan, and Steve Kerr benched him at some points during the year.
The Bucks have been linked to some level of interest in signing Kuminga, according to The Athletic. However, the Warriors are intent on not losing him for nothing and have extended a qualifying offer to him.
Milwaukee now has some cap space to make a move like this because of the fact that they waived Lillard. That doesn't mean that it would necessarily be a prudent move.
If they were going to make a move to somehow bring Kuminga into Milwaukee, they would need to find a trade partner for Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has been a complete bust in his short time with the Bucks.
The issue is that Kuzma has some of the lowest trade value of his career right now. It's borderline impossible for them to find someone of value that they can get in return for him.
Milwaukee is going to do whatever Antetokounmpo wants them to do when it comes to bringing in new players. Keeping him is clearly the top priority for the Bucks moving forward.
Kuminga has shown flashes of being a really good player, but paying a large sum to him in free agency might not be the right move for a team in Milwaukee's situation.
This past season with the Warriors, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
