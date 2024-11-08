Bucks-Knicks: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Milwaukee Bucks finally broke a six game losing streak with a win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday, but can they win back to back games for the first time this season? After securing their first win since their season opener, the Bucks won their second game of the season over two weeks later. The 2-6 Bucks follow that game up with a matchup against the 3-4 New York Knicks on Friday.
How to Watch
The Bucks-Knicks game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and MSG. The game can also be streamed on the Fubo TV app, NBA League Pass, and Youtube TV.
Odds
The Knicks are (-7) home favorites over the Bucks (+7) in Friday's matchup. The over/under is set at 223.5.
Predictions
The Bucks are going up against a Knicks team that is riding a two-game losing streak heading into this matchup, with the Knicks losing games to the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. The Bucks finally earned another win playing the 1-7 Utah Jazz, but they nearly won both of their games before against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.
Damian Lillard is especially hot right now. He has scored at least 30 points in each of the Bucks' last three games, including a 41-point game against the Cavaliers. Lillard is averaging 28.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
Look for Lillard to continue this streak and for the Bucks to defeat the Knicks, and pull their record to 3-6 on the season.
Prediction: Bucks 114, Knicks 107
The Bucks also got Giannis Antetokounmpo back during their win over the Jazz. Antetokounmpo missed one game because of a right adductor strain, but was able to come back for the win against Utah. Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and notched 16 rebounds in another tremendous effort, and ranks second in the NBA in points per game, and fourth in rebounds per game.
