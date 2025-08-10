Bucks Linked to $66 Million Wing in Potential Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks' offseason seems to be wrapping up. Milwaukee has 14 players on guaranteed deals for its 15-man standard roster, while guard Andre Jackson Jr.'s contract will become fully guaranteed at the start of the regular season.
General manager Jon Horst has been applauded for taking some bold swings, highlighted by his decision to stretch and waive the contract of injured point guard Damian Lillard and use the added cap room to sign 3-and-D center Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers on a four-year, $108.9 million contract. Horst also brought in former Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris on team-friendly deals.
But the team clearly needs more perimeter help. Could a trade be the next best plan, assuming the Bucks don't sign sharpshooting free agent Amir Coffey?
Now, the Bucks have been linked to a seasoned swingman heading into 2025-26.
ClutchPoints' Caleb Nixon posits that now-Memphis Grizzlies wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shipped from the Orlando Magic earlier this offseason as part of the Desmond Bane deal) could be an intriguing fit in Milwaukee, alongside nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Caldwell-Pope, a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, is a solid 3-and-D wing, although he showed troubling signs of slippage with Orlando last year in his first season on a three-year, $66 million deal.
"Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is still just 32 years old as he enters his 13th NBA season," Nixon writes. "The Magic traded Caldwell-Pope in part to acquire Bane, but also to clear up cap space. He's coming off his worst season since his final two with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-21. But his role with Orlando never seemed to fit like it did with the Denver Nuggets."
Nixon notes that, on Milwaukee, Caldwell-Pope could find himself more wide open for triples off Antetokounmpo drives.
"Caldwell-Pope thrives in a system with space and a player attracting double teams. Nikola Jokic, like Antetokounmpo, is one of the few players who consistently demands multiple defenders," Nixon adds. "In two seasons with the Nuggets, KCP averaged over two wide-open 3-pointers per game, converting at least 44% in each season, according to NBA stats."
Trade-wise, Caldwell-Pope's money is a perfect match for Kyle Kuzma's. Kuzma had an infamously bad debut half-season in Milwaukee, and the Bucks would need to attach some draft equity to get off his money for Caldwell-Pope, who might also be seen as overpaid these days.
"And despite Caldwell-Pope's age, he can also be an upgrade defensively for the Bucks," Nixon contends. "It's unlikely that KCP will solve all of their defensive problem, but he's an upgrade that can bolster the Bucks' defense against some of the East's brightest guards."
