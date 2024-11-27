Bucks Listed as Top Landing Spot For $160M Star
The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be finally settling into the 2024-25 season. For the first time in a while, the Bucks sit with a .500 record at 9-9 after their impressive and nail-biting win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, 106-103.
The Bucks, who were without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, were in front for the entire game and squeaked out a win.
The Bucks look like the contender we all thought they could be, but there's no question that a trade should be on the horizon in Milwaukee. The Bucks are still an old team, and they need a piece or two to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and the teams out west.
A trade is not only wanted, but it is pivotal if they want to take the next step this season. The trade deadline is still some ways away, but Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report imagined every NBA team's top three trade targets and listed Portland Trail Blazers veteran forward Jermain Grant.
Grant is viewed as the third target behind Heat guard Tyler Herro and Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.
Grant may not be on the younger side, as he is 30 years old, but he desperately needs to compete with a legitimate team and could be a massive help to the Bucks.
Portland has a solid record at 7-11 in the season, which is better than what many expected this time of year, but it sits 13th in the Western Conference. Otherwise, it's safe to say that the Trail Blazers will stay at the bottom of the standings, meaning that they will likely trade Grant as we approach the deadline.
Grant is in the second year of a five-year contract for $160 million. He has a player option entering the 2027-28 season and will be an unrestricted free agent entering the 2028-29 season.
Although he could be a massive help for the Bcuks, Grant is expensive to trade for because of his contract. Portland general manager Joe Cronin has reportedly asked for at least one first-round draft pick in a trade for Grant.
The Bucks do have 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks, but it's unclear if they would want to trade those for a player like Grant.
As we get closer to the trade deadline season, a ton of tough decisions will be made. Milwaukee will have a chance to add talent alongside their superstar duo this season.
