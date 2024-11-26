Free Agent Former Bucks Star Signs with West Contender
Seasoned former Milwaukee Bucks reserve combo forward Jae Crowder, who in his prime was a starter on consecutive NBA Finals-bound also-ran teams in the 2020 Miami Heat and the 2021 Phoenix Suns, was surprisingly still available on the open market well into the start of the 2024-25 regular season.
But his free agent is now apparently coming to a close.
Sources inform Shams Charania of ESPN that the 6-foot-6 wing is approaching a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Crowder was initially selected with a flier in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft and saw his draft rights traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he quickly blossomed into a valuable two-way role player. He eventually became a regular starter on contending franchises like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Heat and Suns — while also appearing briefly for the Memphis Grizzlies.
In 2015-16, Crowder finished 13th in Defensive Player of the Year voting while starting for a solid Boston Celtics squad. He finished 11th in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2018-19 with the Jazz. That was also his best offensive season. Across 73 games (all starts), Crowder averaged 14.2 points on .443/.336/.820 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
Now 34, the Marquette product returned to Wisconsin to suit up for the Bucks on a veteran's minimum deal ahead of the team's 2022-23 season, and stuck with the club for two years.
Across 68 combined games (he was hurt for most of 2022-23), Crowder averaged 6.4 points on .437/.371/.750 shooting splits, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals a night.
He was not retained by the Bucks this past summer.
Milwaukee ultimately inked former 3-and-D Los Angeles Lakers combo forward Taurean Prince, 30, to serve as Khris Middleton's new back-up/substitute starter.
At 8-10, the Kings have stumbled out of the gate, despite adding six-time All-Star small forward DeMar DeRozan, 35, to the mix this offseason, to join younger All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. In a crowded Western Conference, the club will clearly take all the bench help it can get.
