Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals If He'll Play For Team Greece in EuroBasket 2025
Eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo plans on playing for Team Greece if they qualify for EuroBasket in 2025, per RealGM Wiretap. EuroBasket will take place from Aug. to Sept. 2025, so it would not interfere from the 2025-26 NBA season.
Greece has played Great Britain in two recent qualification games for EuroBasket. They lost the first of those two matchups, but defeated Great Britain on Sunday. Greece is scheduled to take on the Czech Republic in Feb. 2025.
"Not to be with them, see them and play with them again!" Antetokounmpo said about joining the team again.
The two-time league MVP has previously represented Greece at EuroBasket in 2015 and 2022. Greece went undefeated during the group stages of the 2015 EuroBasket, and advanced to the quarterfinals where they lost to Spain, the eventual champions. Antetokounmpo helped Greece prepare for EuroBasket in 2017, but he was unable to compete in the actual tournament because of a knee injury.
Antetokounmpo returned to compete for Greece in EuroBasket in 2022, and helped the team advance to the quarterfinals, when they fell to Germany. In that, Antetokounmpo was ejected after committing two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls. Antetokounmpo. still finished as the tournament's leading scorer, averaging 29.3 points per game.
The "Greek Freak" has also represented Greece at multiple FIBA Basketball World Cups and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. At the Paris Olympics, Antetokounmpo averaged 25.8 points per game but Greece went just 1-2 in the group stages and was eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals.
So far, Poland, Israel, Latvia, Italy, Cyprus, Finland, Serbia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Spain have already qualified for the tournament.
Greece has won the gold medal in the EuroBasket tournament twice, in 1987 and 2005. They have also won one silver medal and two bronze medals.
Spain is the reigning EuroBasket champion after previously winning the tournament when it was last held in 2022. Spain has won two of the last three EuroBasket tournaments, and will be a team to beat in 2025. The tournament will take place in Latvia, Cyprus, Finland, and Poland.
