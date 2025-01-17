Bucks Willing to Trade Khris Middleton For Jimmy Butler: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the sleeper teams in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes for some time now. Many have hinted that Milwaukee could be a team for Butler to land in but it always was a question of how serious the Bucks were.
Now, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Milwaukee would be willing to trade veteran forward Khris Middleton to land Butler. The Bucks have pushed back on a trade of Middleton this year but landing the six-time All-Star could be worth it.
"Amid rumors surrounding Butler and the Bucks possibly emerging as the main dark horse to land him in a trade deadline blockbuster, the one thing that everyone needs to be aware of is that Milwaukee is a second apron team. Would the Heat want Middleton, an aging player with numerous injury concerns through the years, as the centerpiece of a Butler trade? Aside from Miami's opinion on what the Bucks have to offer, this is the only real scenario in which Milwaukee would be willing to move Middleton before this year's trade deadline, sources said."
Landing Butler could drastically change the season for the Bucks. While losing Middleton would be tough, he has been very inconsistent this season.
Butler would bring an extra level of toughness to the table and could help the Milwaukee defense thrive. Having Damian Lillard on the roster could also help the Bucks' chances of landing Butler as the two are good friends.
Before Lillard was dealt to the Bucks, the Miami Heat were thought of as his preferred destination so he would be able to team up with Butler. Now, it seems that the two may have another chance to make it happen but in Milwaukee alongside star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The trio of Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and Butler would be lethal and could put the Bucks directly into more title contention. Milwaukee would need to make a few moves to land Butler due to the restrictions in the second apron of the new CBA.
But Milwaukee continues to be mentioned as a possible landing spot amid all the trade rumors and normally when there is this much smoke, there could be fire.
